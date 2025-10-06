Toronto Blue Jays will try for series sweep in Game 3 at New York on Tuesday

See more sharing options

The Toronto Blue Jays are brimming with confidence as they hit the road in their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

After scoring a whopping 23 runs over two decisive victories at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays will try to continue their strong play Tuesday night in Game 3 at New York.

Toronto opened the best-of-five series with a 10-1 rout on Saturday.

That was followed by a 13-7 victory in Game 2 on Sunday.

Right-hander Shane Bieber has been tabbed to start for Toronto in Game 3 against left-hander Carlos Rodon.

The Blue Jays haven’t won a playoff series since reaching the AL Championship Series in 2016 for a second straight year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.