Toronto Blue Jays will try for series sweep in Game 3 at New York on Tuesday

The Toronto Blue Jays are brimming with confidence as they hit the road in their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.
After scoring a whopping 23 runs over two decisive victories at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays will try to continue their strong play Tuesday night in Game 3 at New York.
Toronto opened the best-of-five series with a 10-1 rout on Saturday.
Get breaking National news
That was followed by a 13-7 victory in Game 2 on Sunday.
Right-hander Shane Bieber has been tabbed to start for Toronto in Game 3 against left-hander Carlos Rodon.
The Blue Jays haven’t won a playoff series since reaching the AL Championship Series in 2016 for a second straight year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.
Comments