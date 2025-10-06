SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays will try for series sweep in Game 3 at New York on Tuesday

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2025 6:01 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Toronto Blue Jays are brimming with confidence as they hit the road in their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

After scoring a whopping 23 runs over two decisive victories at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays will try to continue their strong play Tuesday night in Game 3 at New York.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Jays defeat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of the ALDS'
Jays defeat Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of the ALDS
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto opened the best-of-five series with a 10-1 rout on Saturday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That was followed by a 13-7 victory in Game 2 on Sunday.

Right-hander Shane Bieber has been tabbed to start for Toronto in Game 3 against left-hander Carlos Rodon.

Trending Now

The Blue Jays haven’t won a playoff series since reaching the AL Championship Series in 2016 for a second straight year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices