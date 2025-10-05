Menu

Fire

Families escape south Edmonton duplex fire, one person taken to hospital

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 5, 2025 5:43 pm
1 min read
Firefighers work on a duplex fire in south Edmonton on Oct. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Firefighers work on a duplex fire in south Edmonton on Oct. 5, 2025. Dave Carels / Global News
One person was taken to hospital after a fire damaged a duplex in south Edmonton Sunday, according to fire district chief Michael Weiss.

Video taken by a resident of one of the units shows flames shooting out of the roof amid billowing plumes of smoke.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said eight crews responded to the corner of Cavanagh Heath SW and Cavanagh Common SW shortly before 5 a.m.

“They had visible flames coming from the back of the building and shooting up to the second story,” Weiss said of the residences.

Amarjit Moom said she woke up to the smell of something burning.

“I opened this window … I see the reflection of the fire,” Moom said.

Moom initially thought the house across the street was on fire, before realizing it was in fact her own home that was burning.

That started a frantic scramble to get out with her family.

“Then I have only one minute to just run with my daughter. She’s five years old,” Moom said.

“I woke up my husband and we just ran.”

Despite the scare, Moom said her family is fine.

Despite the scare, Moom said her family is fine.

“Thankful we are safe, but there is a lot of damage to the property,” she said.

Weiss said there were people in both duplex units, all of whom were evacuated. He did not know the condition of the person taken to hospital.

Fire investigators were going through the duplex Sunday afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze.

