Edmonton fire fighters battle dangerously cold weather during early morning fire

Really, really difficult — that’s how Justin Knapik, district chief with the City of Edmonton fire department, describes trying to fight a fire in a commercial building at 118 Avenue and 95 Street early Sunday morning.

Knapik said the call came in around 4:45 a.m. The temperature in the Edmonton area was about -33 with the wind chill.

View image in full screen ‘Really, really difficult’: Edmonton firefighters describe battling an early morning fire during extreme cold. Global News

The building where the fire broke out was home to the Avenue Trading Post pawn shop and several other small businesses.

Knapik said when the first firefighters arrived on scene the intensity of the flames and smoke prompted them to call for more resources.

“We responded by trying to get firefighters inside the building pretty early into the fire,” added Knapik. “At that point, they were pushed back from the intensity of the fire and we went to a more defensive strategy in order to try and keep the community and the other building safe.”

View image in full screen The Edmonton area was under an extreme cold warning at the time a fire broke out at 118 Avenue and 95A Street early Sunday morning. Global News

Knapik said the extremely cold weather added to the challenge of getting the fire under control.

“It’s incredibly hard not only on the equipment, but also on the firefighters that are here,” said Knapik. “We’ve been rotating crews out. So we’ve had quite a few crews coming throughout the morning in order to try and rotate out — so we have three hours or less of exposure to this extreme cold.”

The water that crews were pouring on the fire was freezing quickly — turning the building and much of the area around it into a block of ice.

“We have some hose that’s frozen into the ground,” said Knapik. “We’re keeping water moving just because as soon as we shut off the water, it immediately freezes up all the hose lines. So there’s a lot of difficulties that come with these extreme temperatures.”

View image in full screen Extremely cold temperatures in Edmonton on Sunday meant firefighters were forced to battle frozen hoses and equipment while trying to fight an early morning fire. Global News

A large area of 118 Avenue, between 91 and 97 streets, was shut down for several hours.

Knapik said there was nobody in the building at the time of the fire.

Nobody was injured and the cause has yet been determined.