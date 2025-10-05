Quebec durable goods law comes into effect

Send this page to someone via email

QUÉBEC – Quebec measures targeting retailers when it comes to sustainability of goods and planned obsolescence of products comes into effect today.

The provisions were passed by the provincial legislature on Oct. 3, 2023, as part of an act to protect consumers against the deliberate shortening of the lifespan of a product and to promote durability, repairability and maintenance of goods.

In Quebec, it is now prohibited to sell goods whose normal operating life has been deliberately limited.

The provincial government says as early as the shopping stage, consumers will need information about whether parts and information needed to repair or maintain their goods are available to help make a choice at the time of purchase.

The government says in a statement that spare parts and repair services must be available at a reasonable price and parts must be able to be installed using commonly available tools.

A number of other consumer protection provisions come into effect, and merchants and manufacturers who do not comply with the law could face fines.

The federal Economic Development and Environment Departments completed an online consultation on the issue last September, noting at the time that other provinces were considering adopting similar rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2025.