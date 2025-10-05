Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Trump won’t let government shutdown stop Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration

By Josh Boak The Associated Press
Posted October 5, 2025 8:20 am
2 min read
United States President Donald J Trump delivers remarks to a crowd at an America250 rally in Des Moines, Iowa, United States on July 3, 2025. View image in full screen
United States President Donald J Trump delivers remarks to a crowd at an America250 rally in Des Moines, Iowa, United States on July 3, 2025. Photo by Kyle Mazza / UNF News via CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided not to let the U.S. government shutdown interfere with a stop in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday to salute the Navy as it celebrates its 250th anniversary.

“I believe, ‘THE SHOW MUST GO ON!’” Trump posted Friday night on his social media site, Truth Social. “This will be the largest Celebration in the History of the Navy. Thousands of our brave Active Duty Servicemembers and Military Families will be in attendance, and I look forward to this special day with all of them.”

Click to play video: 'How is the U.S. government shutdown impacting travel and tourism?'
How is the U.S. government shutdown impacting travel and tourism?

The government shutdown that began Wednesday has sparked a series of partisan blame games as military personnel are working without pay, several thousand federal employees are furloughed and key infrastructure and energy projects in Democratic-run areas such as New York and Chicago have been put on hold.

Story continues below advertisement

There is the possibility that an event designed to honor the Navy could be dragged into the bitter politics.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trump accused Democrats in his post of enabling the shutdown and trying “to destroy this wonderful celebration of the U.S. Navy’s Birthday.”

Senate Democrats rejected efforts to preserve a continuation of government operations when the new budget year started on Wednesday. They cited the lapse in subsidies that could cause health insurance costs to climb rapidly for people who get coverage through the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Democratic lawmakers also have sought to reverse cuts to Medicaid that Trump signed into law.

Click to play video: 'U.S. government shutdown enters day 2 with mass layoffs and no end in sight'
U.S. government shutdown enters day 2 with mass layoffs and no end in sight

On top of that, both sides cite a mutual sense of distrust.

Trending Now

Democrats oppose Trump’s move to have his administration decline to spend congressionally approved funds, saying it undermines the budgeting process, among other concerns. Meanwhile, Trump has explored laying off federal workers at what he called “Democrat Agencies.”

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled to join Trump at the Naval Station Norfolk are first lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Navy Secretary John Phelan.

Trump on Tuesday addressed a gathering of military leaders abruptly summoned from across the globe to Virginia by Hegseth. The Republican president proposed using U.S. cities as training grounds for the armed forces and he spoke of needing military might to combat what he called the “invasion from within.” Hegseth declared an end to “woke” culture and announced new directives for troops that include “gender-neutral” or “male-level” standards for physical fitness.

Click to play video: 'U.S. government shuts down with no deal in sight'
U.S. government shuts down with no deal in sight

The administration is seeking to reshape Pentagon culture and use military resources for the president’s priorities, including quelling domestic unrest and violent crime.

Trump has also engaged the military in an armed conflict with drug cartels, leading to four strikes on boats in the Caribbean that Washington says were involved in trafficking.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices