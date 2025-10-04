Lions clinch playoff berth with win over Stamps

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Keon Hatcher, as the B.C. Lions defeated the Calgary Stampeders 38-24 Saturday to clinch a CFL playoff spot.

Rourke finished the night completing 25 of 32 passes for 414 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

It was the second time this year Rourke has thrown for more than 400 yards and the 10th time he has been over 300.

The 9-7 Lions moved into sole possession of second place in the West Division.

Hatcher, the CFL’s receiving leader, had seven catches for 112 yards. He caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in the dying seconds of the first half, then opened the second with a 10-yard grab for a major. Hatcher has 90 catches for 1,515 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Slotbacks Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy also caught touchdowns as the Lions won their fourth straight game and sixth in the last eight.

Running back Zander Horvath scored on a 33-yard run with less than a minute remaining.

Sean Whyte added a 47-yard field goal.

Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., in his first game back at B.C. Place Stadium since being traded to the Stampeders from the Lions last November, completed 21 of 38 passes for 303 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran in a two-point convert.

Adams was sacked six times by a swarming Lions defence, twice by defensive tackle Jonah Tavai. Adams also was intercepted in the end zone by B.C. safety Jackson Findlay on a third-down gamble that ended the third quarter. Robert Carter Jr. had two picks that snuffed out late Stampeder drivers.

Rene Paredes kicked field goals of 25, 27 and 43 yards.

Trailing 31-9 after three quarters the Stampeders made things interesting in the fourth.

Calgary corner back Anthony Johnson Jr. intercepted a Rourke pass early in the quarter. That set up a seven-yard touchdown pass to Clark Barnes and a two-point convert.

Linebacker Micah Teitz intercepted Rourke again later in the quarter. That lead to Adams throwing a six-yard touchdown to Dominique Rhymes.

The convert cut the Lions lead to 31-24 with 4:46 remaining.

The Stampeders dropped to 8-7 after suffering their fourth straight loss but remain in playoff contention.

It was the third time in three weeks the Lions beat Calgary. B.C. won 52-28 at McMahon Stadium on Sept. 19.

The Lions led 21-6 at halftime after Rourke found Hatcher left open in the middle of the field with just 21 seconds remaining.

The Stampeders opened the scoring on their second possession of the first quarter when Adams hit wide receiver Damien Alford on a 58-yard play. That led to a Paredes 27-yard field goal.

After that it was all Lions for the rest of the half.

B.C. scored the game’s first touchdown in the dying seconds of the opening quarter when Rourke lobbed a 40-yard pass to an open McInnis.

The Stampeders dodged a bullet early in the second quarter. Facing a second-and-18 Adams, who was under pressure, tossed a pass over the middle that Travai looked to intercept but replays overturned the call.

On the following drive Rourke efficiently moved the Lions down field. He hit running back James Butler with a 17-yard pass before Cottoy outbattled Stampeder defender Jaydon Grant to haul in a 14-yard touchdown.

NOTES

Lions defensive end Mathieu Betts had one sack to give him 10 in the last four games. … Calgary is 6-3 against divisional opponents this season. B.C. is 4-4. … Rourke earned his 21st win as a starter, breaking the all-time record for Canadian quarterbacks held by Frank Costentio. … The Stampers have not missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since a three-year playoff drought between 2002 and 2004. … The Stampeders have been outscored 121-62 in their four losses.

UP NEXT

Stampeders: Visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Lions: Host the Edmonton Elks on Friday, Oct. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2025.