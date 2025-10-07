Okanagan pig sanctuary building new sick bay for hooved residents

A little treat makes life sweeter at Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary.

Forty-one pigs call the Summerland sanctuary home, which is a labour of love for founder Faith Affleck and the volunteers who care for the unwanted and abandoned pigs, as well as a few foster pigs.

“All animals need somewhere to go,” said Affleck. “Pigs are like kids, they want attention, they want everything from you, they are all very social, and they love to learn.”

Affleck regularly relies on grants and donations from supporters, and a donation from the Eric M. Margolis Family Foundation has funded their need for a new sick bay.

“I don’t have a barn, so I have been using my garage as a sick bay, but now we have a permanent resident in there, and if I get a sick pig, I don’t want to put him in there,” said Affleck.

The garage turned sick bay is spoken for by Alfie, who has a hoof injury and needs to stay inside for the winter, so Affleck has to build a new one on the property.

“We have the back wall done, we have the front wall done, we have the floor done, we just need five or six people to put it all together now,” said Affleck.

Anyone willing to lend a hand is asked to contact the sanctuary. The sweat equity at the building party on Sunday will be rewarded with happy grunts and snorts from the pigs that hopefully won’t have to stay in the new building anytime soon.