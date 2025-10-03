Shovels in the ground in early 2026 for Victoria Hospital ED, Kinew says

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been two years since Manitoba’s NDP government was elected, and Premier Wab Kinew says the province is making good on a campaign promise for residents of south Winnipeg.

The province announced Friday that construction on a new emergency department at Victoria Hospital is ready to go ahead next year.

The news comes a day after the provincial government and Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) announced the opening of the first phase of upgrades to the emergency department at St. Boniface Hospital.

A campaign promise is at the next phase of becoming a reality for South Winnipeg residents.

The Manitoba government has announced the Victoria Hospital emergency department — which will replace the current urgent care centre — is ready to go ahead with construction next year.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinew said the timing had to be right before work began on building the new Victoria emergency department, and that Manitoba needed to shore up health-care staffing issues prior to any upgrades to the building.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“First we had to hire more people to work at the bedside to serve you — but now that we have these 3,400 new health-care workers, we’re able to say that it’s safe and that the planning has taken place to move ahead with construction here at the Victoria Hospital,” the premier said.

The province says the tender is set to be awarded next month for the emergency department, with construction slated to begin in the new year.

“You are going to see activity on-site beginning in January 2026,” Kinew said.

“And you’re going to see shovels in the ground, construction of the new Victoria emergency room, in March of this coming year.”

The Victoria Hospital will also be the site of the Mature Women’s Centre — scheduled to open alongside the new emergency department — as well as the Anne Oake Family Recovery Centre.