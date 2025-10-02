Menu

Health

First phase of ‘major advancement’ at St. Boniface Hospital now open

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 12:37 pm
1 min read
The first phase of St. Boniface Hospital's new emergency department is now open, with renovations to the previous ER (indicated on a sign in this 2019 file photo) next on the agenda. View image in full screen
The first phase of St. Boniface Hospital's new emergency department is now open, with renovations to the previous ER (indicated on a sign in this 2019 file photo) next on the agenda. Global News
The first phase of the new emergency department at Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital is now open.

The development includes a dedicated diagnostic imaging suite with a new CT scanner and X-ray machine, plus an expanded, central resuscitation area, new private exam rooms, a mental health treatment area, and an expanded waiting room and triage area.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority also said there have been improvements to the emergency department’s entrance and parking lot.

The next steps, the WRHA said Thursday, involve renovations to the hospital’s old ER, with a full emergency department expected to be completed next year.

The hospital’s president and CEO, Nicole Aminot, called the completion of the first phase a major milestone in St. Boniface’s history.

“(It) marks a new chapter in our shared journey to enhance patient care and improve the patient and staff experience,” Aminot said in a statement.

“The move into this beautiful and highly functional new space is a proud moment for us, and I know our wonderful emergency staff and physicians are looking forward to serving the community from their new home.”

Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said the new facility represents a “major advancement” for the thousands of Winnipeggers who use the hospital each year.

“It means more space, better equipment, and stronger support for the health-care workers who are there in people’s most urgent moments,” Asagwara said.

“This project shows what’s possible when we listen to staff, partner with the community, and invest in solutions that will last for generations.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

