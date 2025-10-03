Canada Post presents new offers to union in bid to end postal strike

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post’s new offers to the union of striking postal workers take away a previously-offered signing bonus and proposes to reduce both the company’s workforce and number of post offices that are “off limits” from closure.

The offers presented Friday are the latest bid to reach a negotiated settlement with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), which launched a national strike last week to protest changes to the Crown corporation’s mail delivery services put forward by the federal government.

“Canada Post’s new offers are within the limit of what the Corporation can afford while maintaining good jobs and benefits for employees over the long-term,” the company said in a statement.

CUPW said in a statement it would carefully review the offers “to determine whether they address the needs of postal workers, our families, and the public who depend on us.”

More to come…