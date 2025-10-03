SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

Canada Post presents new offers to union in bid to end postal strike

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 11:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We need a viable postal service,’ Carney defends Canada Post cuts as oppositions demand action'
‘We need a viable postal service,’ Carney defends Canada Post cuts as oppositions demand action
After postal workers went on strike nationwide last week, Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal cabinet continue to defend their decision to make significant cuts to Canada Post and its offerings. “We need a viable postal service,” Carney said in the House of Commons Wednesday, suggesting his government’s plan to decrease door-to-door delivery services and allow Canada Post close “unnecessary” post offices would help the business recoup finances it has been losing.
Canada Post’s new offers to the union of striking postal workers take away a previously-offered signing bonus and proposes to reduce both the company’s workforce and number of post offices that are “off limits” from closure.

The offers presented Friday are the latest bid to reach a negotiated settlement with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), which launched a national strike last week to protest changes to the Crown corporation’s mail delivery services put forward by the federal government.

“Canada Post’s new offers are within the limit of what the Corporation can afford while maintaining good jobs and benefits for employees over the long-term,” the company said in a statement.

CUPW said in a statement it would carefully review the offers “to determine whether they address the needs of postal workers, our families, and the public who depend on us.”

More to come…

