How the Canada Post strike affects your mail, from passports to cheques

Canada Post workers have walked off the job, halting the flow of mail with almost no notice to Canadians that a strike was imminent.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has been in a legal strike position since May, but had opted instead for bans on overtime and delivering business flyers to try and pressure Canada Post while minimizing service disruptions.

That strategy changed after the federal government announced delivery service changes to the national mail carrier on Thursday, which the union said “forced our hand” and led it to declare a nationwide strike.

Here’s how the strike can affect you and what you need to know.

What's happening with my mail and parcels?

Canada Post says letter mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed.

“Unfortunately, we cannot retrieve items from the postal system at this time,” a spokesperson said in its latest statement Friday.

Service guarantees are suspended for items already in the postal network and no new items will be accepted until the national disruption is over, the postal service said.

“All mail and parcels in the postal network have been secured and will be delivered on a first-in, first-out basis once operations resume,” Canada Post said, but added that a national strike of any length means service will be impacted “well after the strike activity ends.”

“Processing and delivery will be challenged going forward due to the impacts of the strike,” Canada Post said.

What about passports?

The federal government released an information page on Friday noting there may be some delays in passport deliveries, applicants will still be able to get their passports during the strike.

People who have not yet applied for a passport are encouraged to use couriers other than Canada Post if applying by mail, or otherwise visit their nearest passport office or Service Canada location.

The strike will not affect application processing, the government says, and passports will be delivered using another courier.

Passports stuck in Canada Post mail will continue to be held until the strike ends.

Those who need their passport urgently can contact Service Canada by phone or in person to be transferred to pickup service, which is not impacted by the strike, and will need to show proof of upcoming travel. Additional fees may be needed.

Can I still get my benefits?

Canada Post says the CUPW has agreed to continue the delivery of socio-economic cheques during the labour disruption.

The postal service says this will ensure government financial assistance typically delivered by mail will reach seniors and other Canadians.

Payments from the Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security and the Canada Child Tax Benefit are among those that will still be delivered.

How do I get my banking statements?

Many of Canada’s major banks have messages on their websites reminding anyone who receives statements and bills through the mail that they can access those documents or make payments on the bank’s website.

Several have encouraged anyone needing a new debit or credit card to visit a branch.

Will my live animals be OK?

Canada Post says it has a process in place to ensure live animal shipments already placed continue during the labour disruption, but no further ones will be accepted.

What are Purolator and other couriers saying?

Couriers like Purolator and FedEx say they have plans in place to handle higher volumes of parcels and other mail during the Canada Post strike.

“FedEx hopes an early resolution is reached between Canada Post and the union,” a spokesperson said.

“In light of the disruption at Canada Post, FedEx has implemented a comprehensive contingency plan help ensure seamless service.”

Purolator, which is majority-owned by Canada Post, says it is fully operational and is not cancelling any deliveries.

However, it will not process any Canada Post-labelled shipments or freight during the course of the strike.

“Purolator continuously evaluates industry activity and shifts in the market to ensure we are prepared for potential impacts,” a spokesperson said.

“Our teams have been developing robust contingency plans and we are prepared to deliver service excellence for our existing customers. Should we experience any disruptions in our network, we will prioritize Purolator Express and health care deliveries.”

Is my Amazon return safe?

Amazon says Canada Post only delivers a small percentage of Amazon customer orders and returns, and will contact any customers facing delays.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, and are taking measures to minimize potential customer impact,” the company said in a statement.

Customers are encouraged to use alternative couriers to process their returns, including Purolator and return partners like Staples.

Those who use P.O. boxes are being urged to switch to door delivery service provided by those other couriers or use Amazon’s pickup point service.