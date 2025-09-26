Canada Post strike: What we know as postal workers walk off the job

Send this page to someone via email

The mail came to a halt on Thursday evening as the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) walked off the job in response to the federal government’s proposed changes to Canada Post.

Joël Lightbound, the minister responsible for Canada Post, announced earlier Thursday that the government will lift its moratorium that has prevented Canada Post from shifting all remaining door-to-door delivery for individual addresses to community mailboxes.

2:22 Canada Post union launches strike after Ottawa announces changes

The federal government will allow Canada Post to close some rural post offices they no longer deem necessary. Letter delivery standards will also be relaxed, ending the movement of non-urgent mail by air.

In response, CUPW announced their members would be going on strike with immediate effect, adding that the “future of the post office is on the line.”

“Rural and Indigenous communities will travel farther for mail. Community Mailboxes lower property values and pose safety risks, especially for seniors and those with mobility issues, and privatization will gut services in unprofitable areas,” CUPW said in a statement.

“Competing with U.S. e-commerce giants shouldn’t mean lower standards. Workers deserve fair treatment, and Canadians deserve reliable, to-the-door service!”

What happens to the mail?

Canada Post has said customers should expect delays.

“Mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed,” Canada Post said in a statement.

0:55 Canada Post must show a path toward ‘financial viability’: Lightbound

Service guarantees are suspended for items already in the postal network and no new items will be accepted until the national disruption is over, the postal service said.

“All mail and parcels in the postal network will be secured and delivered as quickly as possible once operations resume,” Canada Post said, adding, however, that a national strike of any length would mean service will be impacted “well after the strike activity ends.”

“Processing and delivery may take some time to fully return to normal,” Canada Post said.

0:39 Canada Post no longer required to deliver mail daily, can close rural offices: minister

CUPW and Canada Post agreed that socio-economic cheques will continue to be delivered.

This includes government financial assistance delivered by mail to seniors and other Canadians who rely on it.

While Canada Post and its workers will continue shipments of live animals, no new shipments will be accepted.

–with files from Global’s Sean Boynton