Canada

CBSA says outage affecting inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 1:06 pm
1 min read
A passenger from Air India flight 187 from New Delhi arrives at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Wednesday April 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A passenger from Air India flight 187 from New Delhi arrives at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Wednesday April 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.
The Canada Border Services Agency said Thursday that an outage has affected primary inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports, delaying travellers trying to go through customs checkpoints.

A CBSA spokesperson said the system outage began around 10:20 a.m. Eastern, forcing the agency to revert to manual processing of international arrivals.

“We are investigating the cause of the outage and we are working to restore connectivity as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson told Global News in a statement.

“We thank travellers and stakeholders for their cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Toronto Pearson International Airport said on X that the outage was impacting Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

“Passengers may experience longer than normal wait times,” the airport said.

Montreal Trudeau International Airport, Ottawa International Airport and Calgary International Airport shared CBSA’s X post on the outage but did not provide further details.

The CBSA said travellers are being re-directed for manual processing, which can take longer.

“Safety and security standards are upheld at all times, with border services officers working to verify travellers’ identities, receive their declarations, and conduct any additional screening warranted by each traveller’s individual circumstances,” the agency said.

“The CBSA works closely with airport management to expedite traveller processing, minimize delays, and complete verifications as required.”

A technical issue also led to an outage of the inspection kiosks at some airports last weekend, which was resolved early Monday morning.

Ten Canadian airports currently use the CBSA’s electronic primary inspection kiosks, which were first unveiled in 2017 in order to streamline arrivals.

More to come…

