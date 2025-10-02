Winnipeg to extend bus transfer window to 90 minutes

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg bus passengers will have an extra 15 minutes to use their transfers as of Monday, the city says.

The transfer window is expanding to 90 minutes from the previous 75, thanks to passenger feedback after the city’s transit overhaul launched in late summer.

Mayor Scott Gillingham, who also recently announced the city will be looking into extending late-night transit service, suggested Thursday the change isn’t the only one that will be happening based on the public response to the new system.

“We’re continuing to make changes to transit based on what riders tell us,” Gillingham said.

“Extending the transfer window is one more step in a series of improvements to make the system more convenient and reliable for Winnipeggers.”

Coun. Janice Lukes, who chairs the city’s public works committee, said the transfers are a key part of the way the current system runs.

“The spine-and-feeder model is the foundation of the Primary Transit Network, and transfers are core to this network design,” Lukes said.

“I want residents to know that their calls and feedback are critically important.”

You can ask for a transfer on any bus once you pay your fare, and it can be used on any other transit route until the time expires.