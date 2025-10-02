Parks Canada issues bear warning for popular hiking area in Banff National Park

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada has issued a bear warning for a popular hiking and camping area in Banff National Park.

In a post on social media, Parks Canada warned people visiting the Arnica Lake, Vista Lake, Twin Lakes, Gibbon Pass, Shadow Lake area to exercise “special caution” because of an adult grizzly that has been frequenting the area and has had multiple encounters with visitors.

The bear is described as having a lower jaw or muzzle deformity from a past injury.

A map of the area included in the warning is posted on the Parks Canada website.

View image in full screen A map showing some popular areas of Banff National Park that are under a bear warning after several visitors reported having a close encounter with an adult grizzly. Courtesy: Parks Canada

The warning is just one in a long list of closures and warnings posted for the mountain parks west of Calgary, including both federal and provincial parks:

Story continues below advertisement

In Spray Valley Provincial Park, the area around Mount Shark Trails, south of Canmore, has been closed after several reports of people having a close encounter with a grizzly bear.

The area around Rockwall Trail and Peter Lougheed Discover Centre Meadow in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park is closed because of multiple bears feeding in the area, although the Information Centre remains open.

There’s a bear warning for the area surrounding the parking lot for the Burstall Pass trail, where a bear bluff charged a hiker who was forced to deploy their bear spray.

There is a bear warning in place for the Village Rim Trail, just east of Kananaskis Village, where park officials say a bear bluff charged a hiker.

Provincial campgrounds in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park are under a bear warning because of multiple grizzly and black bears frequenting the areas.

The warning was issued earlier this summer after a black bear damaged an unoccupied tent that contained food attractants.

The Grassi Lakes area, west of Canmore is also under a warning because of an increase in black bear activity.

There’s a warning in place around the Canmore Nordic Centre because of numerous black bears that have been seen in the area.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There is also a cougar warning in place for Mount Baldy Crag, a popular climbing area, just off Highway 40, north of Kananaskis Village because of a cougar that has been spotted area twice in the past month.

View image in full screen Wildlife experts say bears are in their hyperphagia stage this time of year, as they prepare for hibernation and will eat almost continuously. Courtesy: JoAnn Siwy

Parks officials say the fall is a busy time for bears as they spend most of their time looking for food, such as buffalo berries, to help them fatten up before going into winter hibernation.

Story continues below advertisement

This is also a busy time for visitors heading into the parks, to view the changing colours of the alpine larches, increasing the possibility of encounters between humans and wildlife.

Parks Canada says people should be be extra cautious when travelling and camping in bear country this time of year and both Parks Canada and The Biosphere Institute of the Bow Valley have posted online some recommended safety precautions people should take.