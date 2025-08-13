Menu

Environment

Alberta Parks issues bear warning for all provincial parks in Kananaskis and the Bow Valley

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 2:39 pm
1 min read
Calgary couple recounts ‘frightening’ encounter with grizzly bear
A peaceful day in Kananaskis Country for a Calgary couple celebrating their anniversary over the weekend turned out to be anything but after a scary encounter with a bear along one of the region's hiking trails. They're sharing their story in the hopes everyone exploring the outdoors is prepared. Skylar Peters reports. – Jul 21, 2025
An abundance of buffalo berries in the mountain parks west of Calgary has prompted Alberta Parks to issue a blanket bear warning for the area.

In a notice posted on social media, Alberta Parks said the warning applies to all provincial parks and protected areas in Kananaskis Country and the Bow Valley.

The notice warns that bears are easy to surprise when they are eating and may be reluctant to move away from their food source.

Wildlife experts say this summer's wet weather has led to a bumper crop of buffalo berries, a favourite food for bears in the mountains west of Calgary. View image in full screen
Wildlife experts say this summer’s wet weather has led to a bumper crop of buffalo berries, a favourite food for bears in the mountains west of Calgary. Global News

Alberta Parks is also offering tips for avoiding an encounter with a bear, including:

  • Make noise and travel in groups.
  • Be vigilant and look for bear foods such as berries and signs of bears such as scat.
  • Keep all pets on a leash.
  • Carry bear spray, know how and when to use it and keep it where it is accessible.
  • If you see a bear, stop, speak calmly, slowly leave the area and give the bear plenty of space.
Wildlife experts say the large amount of precipitation in southern Alberta this year has been perfect for berry growth and warn anyone heading into the mountains or back country to be on the watch for bears looking for the food source.

In addition to the blanket warning, there are currently 17 closures or warnings for bears in areas of Kananaskis and the Bow Valley, that are posted on the Alberta Parks website.

Bumper berry crops in Bow Valley could lead to increased interactions with bears
