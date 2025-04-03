Black bear spotted near southwest Calgary dog park

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the southwest Calgary community of Oakridge might want to keep their eyes and ears open when enjoying the beautiful spring weather.

A black bear was spotted in a tree on Monday evening, a few dozen metres from an off-leash dog park.

Connie Akbari was driving along 90th avenue after 7:00pm on Monday when she happened to spot the fuzzy visitor.

“I just happened to glance over and saw something big and dark in the tree,” said Akbari. “Then I realized it was a large black bear.”

View image in full screen A black bear was spotted near a dog park in Calgary on Monday. Connie Akbari

While coyotes, deer and even bobcats have made appearances on a regular basis, for Akbari, it was her first bear.

“A bit surprising. It shouldn’t be, but it is.” Akbari explained. “We’re close to the Weaselhead Conservation area, so yeah… makes sense he’s here.”

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers posted signs in the area to notify anyone out on nearby trails, dog parks, and wooded areas to be alert.

View image in full screen Alberta Fish & Wildlife posted signs warning people of the possibility of seeing a bear. Drew Stremick / Global News

“I actually have my spray,” explained June Tetz who was out walking her dog. “It was mainly for the coyotes in case they stalked us.”

Shawn Darcy found out after it was posted to a local community Facebook page.

“We did hear about it, so I had them on a leash, actually,” Darcy said. “On Monday actually went to our other park in Braeside just to avoid the area.”

Akbari is glad that awareness is being spread about the bear in the neighbourhood.

“Pretty critical I think if there’s something in the area that the neighbourhood is aware of it,” said Akbari. “Not to be scared, but to be aware that they might have an encounter.”

If you do encounter a bear or other concerning wildlife, you’re asked to contact Alberta Fish and Wildlife at 1-(800)642-3800.