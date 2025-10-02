SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shaye Ganam
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sports

Flames extend head coach Ryan Huska for two years

The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2025 11:37 am
1 min read
CALGARY – The Calgary Flames extended head coach Ryan Huska’s contract for two additional years on Thursday, keeping him signed through the 2027-28 season.

Huska became the franchise’s 24th head coach in June 2023.

He has since led the retooling Flames to a 79-66-19 record, coming within one point of a playoff appearance last season.

A former Chicago Blackhawks draft pick, Huska began coaching in 2002 as an assistant with the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets, becoming the club’s head coach in 2007.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau emotional interview hitting Calgarians one year after husbands’ deaths'
Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau emotional interview hitting Calgarians one year after husbands’ deaths
The 50-year-old from Cranbrook, B.C., joined the Flames organization in the 2014-15 season as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Adirondack Flames.

That job moved to Stockton for three years before Huska became an assistant in Calgary for five seasons.

“We’re thrilled to extend Ryan for two more years,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement. “He’s done an excellent job creating a strong culture in our room and helping our team take steps in the right direction. His communication, work ethic, and commitment to developing our players have been outstanding. We believe in his vision and are confident he’s the right coach to lead us forward.”

Trending Now

Huska said he’s grateful for the opportunity to continue leading the Flames.

“I believe in this group, in their character, talent, and potential. I’m excited about the direction we are heading,” he said. “I want to thank Craig, the ownership, and the entire organization for their trust and support. We are committed to pushing forward and bringing success back to Calgary.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

