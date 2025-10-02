Menu

Crime

Woman arrested in northern Manitoba homicide, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 10:29 am
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in the province’s far north.

Officers from the South Indian Lake detachment were called Wednesday afternoon about a possible stabbing in the community, about 130 kilometres north of Thompson.

When they arrived, they found a victim, 54, with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead, and a 53-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

She remains in custody while the RCMP’s major crimes and forensic identification services investigate.

Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
