‘People are mad’: Councillor, police talk escalating crime woes in west Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say there’s been a reported uptick in crime near the city’s western edge, and more than 200 people showed up to a community forum Wednesday to look for solutions.

The safety forum, held by Coun. Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) and police, was in response to high-profile incidents in recent weeks, some involving weapons and thefts from local businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Insp. Max Waddell told 680 CJOB’s The News on Wednesday that it takes a community effort to prevent crime, and that concerns continue to rise in the area.

“Incidents that start out to be a simple theft are now escalating to violent interactions with store owners and customers,” he said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(In the) 3600 block of Portage (Avenue), we’ve had some teens recently pull a C02-propelled pistol out. We’ve had knives.”

Waddell said incidents involving a number of businesses in the area are turning more violent, and organized crime is becoming more involved.

He said residents should be encouraged to call police when they see crime, so the incidents can be on record, which contributes to decision-making about potentially upping patrols.

Duncan told 680 CJOB’s The Start that residents are starting to get fed up with the way crime seems to be affecting their everyday lives.

“People are mad, they’re also scared, they feel like their communities are unravelling,” Duncan said. “(They feel) that there’s not even an opportunity to go to the store anymore without feeling safe, whether they’re being harassed or they’re being confronted at weapon-point.

“It’s not a good situation and they want police in their neighbourhoods.”

2:21 Teen suspects arrested in armed incident at Unicity Walmart: Winnipeg police

The situation, Duncan said, is at a point where alleged criminals don’t seem to have fears about getting caught.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re targeting some of these commercial areas, and while they’re there, they might as well walk across the street and head in and see what they can take out of yards,” he said.

“They’re so brazen at times that if somebody comes out and confronts them, they’re willing to go right back at them — it’s no longer the days where you scream at somebody and they run away.

“They’re fully emboldened.”