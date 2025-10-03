Simply Delicious Recipe: Warm Potato Salad with Mustard Scallion Dressing

Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Mark McEwan, Owner, McEwan Group, as he prepares a warm potato salad with mustard scallion dressing.
Ingredients
8 Yukon gold potatoes – simmered with skin on until tender to touch, once tender peel and slice in 1/4-inch slices and reserve warm.
Wash and thinly slice 3 scallions
1 cup pale yellow celery hearts cot in fine dice
2 oz chicken broth
For the Dressing
2 oz olive oil
2 oz white wine vinegar
1/2 tsp chopped garlic
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper
Instructions
Add scallions and celery to potatoes, don’t blend. Add all ingredients for dressing to a bowl and blend, taste and adjust if required. Pour over potatoes mix and serve.
