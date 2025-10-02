Menu

Crime

‘Not in any fishy business’: Brampton man confused, shocked after house shot at

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 2, 2025 4:07 pm
2 min read
A Brampton, Ont., homeowner says he is confused and scared after his house was struck by 14 bullets while his family slept, in a case Peel police’s criminal investigations bureau is now leading.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the man — who Global News has agreed not to identify due to safety concerns — awoke to a cracking sound he assumed was a car misfiring.

He looked out of the window of his Peel Village home to see his brother’s truck was on fire. He rushed outside with water to douse the flames, still assuming some kind of incident with another car had lit the blaze.

When the man got outside, he found bullet holes in the windows and the side of his house. He believes a total of 14 shots were fired.

“The bullet hit at my house and my kid was sleeping six feet away from there,” he told Global News. “It went right through my house. Even thinking about it gives me shivers.”

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the home at Caledon Crescent and Castlemore Drive around 4:15 a.m. because a vehicle was on fire.

Paramedics and firefighters both also attended the scene and the fire was put out.

“Police were also told by the complainant that they heard gunshots to which officers located shell casings on the ground,” Peel police said in a statement.

Trending Now

No injuries were reported and police said they would continue to investigate.

The man, however, said the ordeal had left him shocked and confused.

“Still shock, to be honest, I don’t even know how to react to it,” he said, suggesting he thought his home could have been mistaken for another by the shooter.

“I’m confused. We came, we have no issues with anybody, I work 12 hours every day, same like my brother to put the food on the table. I bought this house when I was 25, we are hardworking people and we have no issues with anybody. We are not in any fishy business.”

He said police had told him to call again if there were more shots, but had offered few other solutions, leaving him and his family unsure what to do next.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

