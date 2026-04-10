Man arrested, 2 women in critical condition after stabbing inside Brampton home

Two women have life-threatening injuries after a double stabbing in Brampton late on Thursday night.
Around 11 p.m., police and paramedics rushed to an address in the area of Cherrytree Drive and Ray Lawson Boulevard for reports of a stabbing.
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Officers at the scene said an altercation had happened inside a home, and two women were stabbed. One was in her 70s, the other was in her 50s.
Paramedics confirmed they took two women to hospital with injuries that could be critical.
A male suspect was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene. He faces two counts of attempted murder. Police said the man was related to the two women, but wouldn’t say how.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
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