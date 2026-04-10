Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested, 2 women in critical condition after stabbing inside Brampton home

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 10, 2026 10:16 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two women have life-threatening injuries after a double stabbing in Brampton late on Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., police and paramedics rushed to an address in the area of Cherrytree Drive and Ray Lawson Boulevard for reports of a stabbing.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers at the scene said an altercation had happened inside a home, and two women were stabbed. One was in her 70s, the other was in her 50s.

Paramedics confirmed they took two women to hospital with injuries that could be critical.

A male suspect was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene. He faces two counts of attempted murder. Police said the man was related to the two women, but wouldn’t say how.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices