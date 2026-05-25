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Crime

Saskatchewan man charged with possessing, sharing child sexual abuse content

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 25, 2026 12:03 pm
1 min read
The Saskatoon police, in combination with the province's ICE unit, laid charges against a man from Nipawin, Sask., following a search of his home and seizure of his devices in March. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon police, in combination with the province's ICE unit, laid charges against a man from Nipawin, Sask., following a search of his home and seizure of his devices in March. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A 34-year-old Saskatchewan man is facing charges of possessing and making available child sexual abuse and exploitative material, according to Saskatoon police.

Members of the Saskatchewan internet exploitation (ICE) unit searched a home in Nipawin, a town about 142 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, in late March, according to a news release shared by the Saskatoon Police Service. Police say they seized electronics.

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The ICE unit comprises officers from Saskatoon and Regina police, as well as the Saskatchewan RCMP.

On May 21, a man was arrested and charges were laid, police said.

The 34-year-old has been charged with two counts of possessing inappropriate or exploitative material involving children and one count of making such content available.

He appeared in court Thursday, when his charges were laid, and was conditionally released, the police added. The man will appear in court next on July 22.

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