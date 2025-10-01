Hospital patient stabbed in Thompson, Man.: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a woman was treated for life-threatening injuries in hospital in Thompson after being stabbed while she was already a patient there.
Officers were called to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, where they learned the victim, 43, was attacked by another woman, who then fled to another part of the facility.
A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and detained near the hospital’s emergency room. Police say they found a knife when she was taken into custody.
According to RCMP, the suspect and victim knew each other. They said the suspect wasn’t a patient and was at the hospital with a family member.
The suspect, a local Thompson resident, now faces charges of aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.
Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.
