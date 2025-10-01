Hospital patient stabbed in Thompson, Man.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a woman was treated for life-threatening injuries in hospital in Thompson after being stabbed while she was already a patient there.

Officers were called to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, where they learned the victim, 43, was attacked by another woman, who then fled to another part of the facility.

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested and detained near the hospital’s emergency room. Police say they found a knife when she was taken into custody.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to RCMP, the suspect and victim knew each other. They said the suspect wasn’t a patient and was at the hospital with a family member.

The suspect, a local Thompson resident, now faces charges of aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.