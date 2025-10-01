Menu

Crime

Her death a century ago was a mystery. Now, Canadian police know who she is

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted October 1, 2025 4:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes?'
What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes?
WATCH: What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes? – Apr 11, 2018
Saskatoon police say they have solved what they believe is the oldest cold case in Canada using genetic genealogy.

After decades of investigation, police said Monday officers now know who was stuffed in a barrel at the bottom of a sealed well more than a century ago.

In June 2006, construction crews were excavating a site near Central Avenue and 108th Street when they uncovered an old well containing well-preserved female remains.

According to police Monday, those remains belong to Alice Spence (née Burke), who immigrated to Sutherland, Sask., from St. Louis, Minn., in 1913.

A 1916 Census is the last record investigators found indicating Spence was alive. At the time, she was living with her husband, Charles, and their daughter.

A fire in 1918 destroyed the family’s home and later information lists Charles living with his daughter, a housekeeper and her son in 1921, but no trace of Spence.

“Investigators believe foul play occurred resulting in Alice’s death, sometime between 1916 and the fire in 1918. Through the development of family trees, Alice’s descendants have been located,” police said.

Trending Now

“Most of them were unaware of her and her tragic death.”

Police said several agencies were involved, including the department of archaeology at the University of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, the Western Development Museum, City of Saskatoon Archives and the City of Saskatoon Infrastructure Services.

It added “the critical break” came when members of Toronto police’s investigative genetic genealogy team assisted in exploring genetic relatives and developing family trees.

“This investigation is a testament to the determination and innovation of investigators throughout all these years,” said Chief Cameron McBride.

“As a Constable who assisted immediately after Alice’s remains were discovered, this is an especially satisfying outcome.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

