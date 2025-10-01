Quebec man convicted of four murders in 1994 may not have had fair trial, Crown says

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Crown prosecutor’s office has said it can’t rule out the possibility that a man who was convicted of four murders in 1994 was the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Prosecutor Benoit Lauzon wrote to Daniel Jolivet’s lawyer in June to say there is reason to believe Jolivet didn’t receive a fair trial.

Jolivet was convicted of two counts of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder in the November 1992 shooting deaths of two men and two women in Brossard, Que.

He succeeded in having the verdict overturned on appeal on the grounds that the trial judge made an error, but the conviction was reinstated by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2000.

The Quebec Crown notes that the case hinged largely on the testimony of a dubious informant, and that a review of the evidence suggests Jolivet’s lawyers did not receive all the documents relevant to his defence.

Nicholas St-Jacques of Projet Innocence Québec, which is representing Jolivet, is calling on the federal justice minister to order a new trial for his client.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.