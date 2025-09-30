Menu

U.S. News

2nd ICE detainee dies after shooting on Dallas facility

By Jamie Stengle The Associated Press
Posted September 30, 2025 12:53 pm
2 min read
A Mexican man who was among three people shot at a Dallas immigration field office last week has died, becoming the second person killed in the attack, his family said Tuesday.

The family of Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, 32, said he died after being removed from life support, according to a statement provided through the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights organization.

Authorities have said the gunman in the Sept. 24 attack, Joshua Jahn, 29, fired indiscriminately from a nearby roof onto the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and a van holding detainees in a gated area. Authorities have said Jahn hated the U.S. government and wanted to incite terror by killing federal agents.

No ICE personnel were hurt in the shooting, and Jahn fatally shot himself following the assault.

Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, 37, a detainee from El Salvador, was also killed.

The attack happened as heightened immigration enforcement has generated backlash against ICE agents and stirred fear in immigrant communities across the country.

2 dead, 1 injured in Dallas ICE facility shooting, FBI says ‘anti-ICE messages’ found near shooter

Stephany Gauffeny, García-Hernández’s wife, said in the statement that her husband, “was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family.”

“We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed,” she said. “His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone.”

Gauffeny is expecting their fifth child, LULAC said.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that her administration helped García-Hernández’s mother with the necessary paperwork to allow her to travel to Dallas. Sheinbaum also said her government asked U.S. authorities for an investigation and that Mexico would get involved if there was any kind of violation of García-Hernández’s rights.

Following ICE procedures, the detainees were restrained inside the van, an ICE official said, adding that federal agents ran into gunfire to remove them and render aid.

Sarah Brumfield in Cockeysville, Maryland, and María Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

