‘Multiple’ people shot, shooter dead at ICE facility in Dallas, official says

“Multiple” people have been shot at an Immigration and U.S. Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas and the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said details were still emerging but the agency was confirming there were “multiple injuries and fatalities.” Noem said the motive remained unclear.

“There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas ICE Detention Facility. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities,” Noem said in an emailed statement sent to Global News.

“The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound. While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families.”

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons first confirmed the shooting during an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Lyons said of those who were shot. “At this point, we’re still working through that.”

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen along a highway near the facility.

– With files from Global’s Ari Rabinovitch.

More to come.