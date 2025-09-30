SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays plan intrasquad games ahead of ALDS opener

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2025 10:39 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays will play a pair of intrasquad games this week in preparation for the start of the American League Division Series on Saturday.

The team says that games on Wednesday and Thursday will last four to five innings and be structured as informal scrimmages.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Global National: Sept. 27'
Global National: Sept. 27

Blue Jays players will be joined by members of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on both days at Rogers Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto closed out its regular season Sunday with a 13-4 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victory secured the Blue Jays’ first East Division title since 2015.

Trending Now

Toronto will play the winner of the wild-card series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices