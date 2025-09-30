Jays plan intrasquad games ahead of ALDS opener

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays will play a pair of intrasquad games this week in preparation for the start of the American League Division Series on Saturday.

The team says that games on Wednesday and Thursday will last four to five innings and be structured as informal scrimmages.

Blue Jays players will be joined by members of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on both days at Rogers Centre.

Toronto closed out its regular season Sunday with a 13-4 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The victory secured the Blue Jays’ first East Division title since 2015.

Toronto will play the winner of the wild-card series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.