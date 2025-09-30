12-year-old boy riding scooter hit by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a child has been injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his scooter in the city’s east end.

Police said the collision happened near Kingston and Mason roads, just west of Markham Road, at around 8:30 a.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. The boy was rushed to hospital but is in stable condition.

It is unclear what kind of scooter the boy was riding.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.