12-year-old boy riding scooter hit by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto police say a child has been injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his scooter in the city’s east end.
Police said the collision happened near Kingston and Mason roads, just west of Markham Road, at around 8:30 a.m.
A 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. The boy was rushed to hospital but is in stable condition.
It is unclear what kind of scooter the boy was riding.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.
