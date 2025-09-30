Menu

Canada

12-year-old boy riding scooter hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 30, 2025 11:17 am
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Toronto police say a child has been injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his scooter in the city’s east end.

Police said the collision happened near Kingston and Mason roads, just west of Markham Road, at around 8:30 a.m.

A 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. The boy was rushed to hospital but is in stable condition.

It is unclear what kind of scooter the boy was riding.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

