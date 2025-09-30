Evacuations underway as Nova Scotia fire reverts to being out of control

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia officials say a wildfire that broke out Sunday night has reverted back to out-of-control, and an evacuation of nearby campgrounds and homes is underway.

Firefighters had said they were having success in controlling a small wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley at Lake George earlier on Monday, but the province’s Natural Resources department posted on social media later in the day that dry, windy conditions meant the fire was back to being out of control.

It said in an evening update that the fire was estimated to be roughly 300 hectares in size, and that the blaze was moving from the northern end of Lake George eastward toward the northern end of Aylesford Lake.

Kings County said on social media that an evacuation order has been issued between Kingswood Camp and Fox Mountain campground due to the Lake George wildfire.

The post said people should avoid the area and stay tuned to local media for updates.

The county warned that Aylesford Road is shut down to all traffic between Fox Mountain Camp Ground and North River Road due to the wildfire. It added North River Road is also closed from Aylesford Road to Old Mill Lane.

Nova Scotia Emergency Management expanded the evacuation area Monday evening to include the north end of Aylesford Lake, from Old Mill Lane, southwest to Simpson Cove Lane, and along both sides of North River Road, to Aylesford Lake Beach.

The province said water bombers from New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories have been dropping water on the fire, and that planes from Quebec were on the way.

Nova Scotia Emergency Management said in a post that a shelter with overnight accommodations has been set up for evacuees at the Louis Millett Community Complex in New Minas. Evacuees are asked to register at the emergency reception area inside the shelter.