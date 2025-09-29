B.C. Girl Guides issue warning about cookies scams online

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Girl Guides have officially launched their fall cookie campaign, but they are warning about people being scammed.

The mint chocolate cookies are now available at cookie booths around B.C. for about $6 a box.

However, the organization says there have already been reported cases of scammers soliciting e-transfers for purchase through social media or charging higher prices.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They have received reports of this happening on Vancouver Island, in the Kootenay region and in other parts of the province.

The advice from the Girl Guides is to purchase the cookies directly from a Girl Guide in your community.

“While we love to see our members using buy and sell groups or letting their friends know on social media, we have begun to see some members of the public acting with some malice, using the positive brand reputation of Girl Guides to try to get individuals to send them e-transfer payments for cookies they have no intention of providing them and they have no access to,” Diamond Isinger with the B.C. Girl Guides told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Money from the cookie sales toward girls’ skill building, outdoor adventures and international travel.