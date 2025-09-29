Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

B.C. Girl Guides issue warning about cookies scams online

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 7:30 pm
1 min read
Girl Guides warn about cookie scams
WATCH: B.C.'s Girl Guides have officially launched their fall cookie campaign but they are warning cookie lovers to be on the lookout for scammers. They have received reports of scams on Vancouver Island and the Kootenays, among others.
B.C.’s Girl Guides have officially launched their fall cookie campaign, but they are warning about people being scammed.

The mint chocolate cookies are now available at cookie booths around B.C. for about $6 a box.

However, the organization says there have already been reported cases of scammers soliciting e-transfers for purchase through social media or charging higher prices.

They have received reports of this happening on Vancouver Island, in the Kootenay region and in other parts of the province.

The advice from the Girl Guides is to purchase the cookies directly from a Girl Guide in your community.

“While we love to see our members using buy and sell groups or letting their friends know on social media, we have begun to see some members of the public acting with some malice, using the positive brand reputation of Girl Guides to try to get individuals to send them e-transfer payments for cookies they have no intention of providing them and they have no access to,” Diamond Isinger with the B.C. Girl Guides told Global News.

Money from the cookie sales toward girls’ skill building, outdoor adventures and international travel.

