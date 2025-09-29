Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with sexual assault after incident at Maples apartment

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 2:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Support for sexual assault survivors'
Support for sexual assault survivors
RELATED: The executive director of the Survivors' Hope Crisis Centre says that one of the best ways to support a sexual assault survivor is to simply be there for them – Jul 8, 2025
An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody facing serious charges after an incident police are calling ‘random and unprovoked’ at a Maples-area apartment building.

Officers were called to the scene on Mandalay Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday, in response to a report of sexual assault.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s, reported being followed by an unknown man who allegedly grabbed her in a sexual manner, before punching her repeatedly and fleeing the scene.

The victim had minor injuries as a result of the incident, but didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

Officers found the suspect in front of the building and arrested him. He’s been charged with sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, and three breaches of a release order. There was also a warrant for his arrest.

