Video link
Headline link
Man on e-bike taunts ICE agents in Chicago — and gets away

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 3:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Border patrol agents chase cyclist after he claims he’s ‘not a U.S. citizen’'
Border patrol agents chase cyclist after he claims he’s ‘not a U.S. citizen’
A group of United States Border Patrol agents chased after a cyclist in Chicago Sunday, after he taunted them and repeatedly told them that he was “not a U.S. citizen.”
A short clip of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents chasing a food delivery driver on an electric bike through downtown Chicago surfaced online over the weekend amid an immigration crackdown in recent weeks.

The 18-second video was shared on X by user Christopher Sweat, who wrote, “Earlier today ICE agents chase after a man in downtown Chicago after he made verbal comments but no physical or threatening contact. The man was able to get away.”

The footage shows the man repeatedly saying “I’m not a U.S. citizen,” and “Come on” before grabbing his e-bike and riding away from ICE agents, who can be heard yelling, “Get him!”

As the man jumps back on his bike, ICE agents pursue him on foot before giving up.

In the end, the delivery driver managed to vanish into the city, leaving the ICE agents empty-handed. As of this writing, the man has not been publicly identified.

The video has been edited by many people online to include music like the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song.

The incident comes amid growing tensions in major U.S. cities over U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown, days after a shooting targeting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas left one detainee dead and two others seriously wounded.

Trump aims to deport record numbers of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, framing the push around criminals but arresting many without criminal records. Residents in New York, Chicago, Washington, and other Democrat-leaning metro areas have pushed back in recent months as ICE has ramped up its activity.

In the Chicago suburb of Broadview on Friday, ICE used tear gas, less-lethal rounds, flash bang grenades and pepper balls to quell protests outside an immigration detention centre, the latest standoff in what have become near-daily demonstrations calling to close the facility.

Heavily-armed ICE agents paced the rooftop of the detention facility and fired volleys of pepper balls, pellets that shatter on impact and release clouds of pepper spray, at protesters who were chanting and holding signs.

With files from Reuters

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

