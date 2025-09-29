Willard Reaves declared new Manitoba Liberal leader

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Liberal Party has a new leader.

Willard Reaves, a star running back for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 1983-87, was declared the winner of the party’s leadership contest Monday.

The Liberals currently have only one MLA in the provincial legislature — Cindy Lamoureux — who has served as interim leader since Dougald Lamont stepped down after the 2023 election.

Reaves served as deputy leader from 2023-24. He ran unsuccessfully as a Liberal in Fort Whyte in 2022 and 2023. In both elections, he was defeated by Obby Khan, also a former Bomber. Khan currently serves as Leader of the Opposition for Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives.

Reaves received an important endorsement in the Liberal leadership race from Jon Gerrard, who headed up the provincial party for 15 years. The party said Monday that Reaves will transition into the leadership role over the coming weeks.

“The party membership looks forward to working with Mr. Reaves to rebuild and grow our numbers in the Legislature at the next provincial election,’” said party president Terry Hayward in a statement.

“Mr. Reaves brings a wide range of experiences to the position of party leader. He will work closely with Cindy Lamoureux, our sitting member, to champion issues and concerns of Manitobans across the province.”