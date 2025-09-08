Former football star Reaves announces candidacy to lead Manitoba Liberals

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg sports hero is hoping to become the next leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party.

Willard Reaves, who suited up for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 1983-87, announced his candidacy on Sunday for next month’s Liberal leadership race.

Reaves, who unsuccessfully ran for the Liberals in Fort Whyte in 2022 and 2023, was defeated in both of his previous electoral outings by Obby Khan — a fellow former Blue Bomber and the current leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives.

Reaves’ leadership bid includes an important endorsement — that of former party leader Jon Gerrard, who was at the helm of the Manitoba Liberals from 1998-2013.

“I’m supporting Willard because he has a heart to help people and the desire to help our province,” Gerrard said in a statement.

“He has the experience and energy to give exceptional leadership to the Manitoba Liberal Party and to the people of Manitoba.”

The party is currently helmed by interim leader Cindy Lamoureux, the only Liberal MLA currently in the Manitoba Legislature.

The party’s leadership contest is slated to take place Oct. 25.