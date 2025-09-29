Ford considers rolling out more cameras to investigate home invasions

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says some — but not all — cameras are useful tools as he presses ahead with his ban on automated speed enforcement.

On Monday morning, Ford said he was considering funding security cameras in Ontario municipalities to help tackle home invasions and auto theft, days after confirming a plan to remove speed cameras.

“I want to start introducing cameras on crime, if approved by residents,” Ford volunteered at an unrelated event in Hamilton.

“I was asking the mayor about the car thefts here and the home invasions; certain areas around Ontario are just getting hammered. York Region, certain parts of Etobicoke, Peel Region and up in Halton as well, Durham.”

The premier appeared to be referencing a closed-circuit television grant his government first introduced in 2022 to be used “in areas where gun and gang violence and correlated crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, are most prevalent.”

The pot covers 50 per cent of the cost for police to install the cameras — up to $200,000 in total.

Although the fund has been running since 2022 and confirmed its latest round of money in May of this year, Ford appears to have recently taken an interest. He said conversations with Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca had alerted him to its potential.

York Regional Police, which has cameras set up using the grant, said on its website that the cameras only monitor publicly-accessible areas and are equipped with automated licence plate readers.

Ford said he wanted to see the cameras installed in his Etobicoke riding, and perhaps across the province.

“There’s been four home invasions in just our small community over the last 10 days — and there’s an opportunity, only if the community wants it. If you don’t want cameras for security reasons… then we won’t put it in,” the premier said.

“We’ll only put those cameras in if the city or the town wants it in, and then the community has to give a green light as well.”

The premier’s office said the policy was still in its early stages and would require further consultations with municipalities.

The potentially expanded policy comes as Ford rolls back automated speed enforcement across Ontario.

Last week, the premier announced he would be introducing legislation to force municipalities to rip out the speed cameras they installed from 2019 onwards, when his government tabled the regulations required to use them.

Ford has railed against the speed cameras for weeks, claiming they don’t work to slow drivers down and are instead a “tax grab” for municipal governments.

Municipal and police chief groups have both rejected that allegation, and a study by SickKids this summer found the cameras reduced speeds by 45 per cent.

At his news conference on Monday, Ford added that he was supportive of red light cameras, and his impending ban would only include automated speed enforcement.

“I have no problem with red light cameras. I think they’re essential, because they cause serious accidents if someone’s racing through a red light,” he said.