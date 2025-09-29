Booze strike means no alcohol at some BC Liquor stores. Here are the alternatives

Send this page to someone via email

As the B.C. General Employees’ Union is set to resume talks with the government, the strike by thousands of workers continues, with many BC Liquor Stores shut down.

The strike by workers picked up on Friday, with more workers walking off the job at 17 additional BC Liquor locations, as well as at the Ministry of the Attorney General.

This action brings the total number of liquor stores on strike to 77, with more than 15,000 members of the public service engaged in job action provincewide, according to the BCGEU.

The strike has also been extended to include B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch warehouses, offices, wholesale operations and retail stores.

But for British Columbians hoping to still pick up alcohol, some stores remain open, as do some private businesses not associated with BC Liquor.

Private stores, distilleries and breweries remain open

While BC Liquor Stores are the dominant location for alcohol sales in B.C., several privately-owned businesses are still open for your beverage needs across B.C.

Breweries, distilleries, wineries and cideries in B.C. are also open to serve a wide range of liquor.

Restaurants and bars have liquor, but shortages possible

You can still get your liquor needs serviced at the province’s various bars and restaurants, but the president of B.C. Restaurant and Services Association Ian Tostenson warned customers last week that shortages were expected in the coming days.

“What concerns us is that restaurants are having to shop around, going to different stores to try to find products. They can only buy three bottles of product at a time,” he told The Canadian Press. “We’re being used as a pawn, and we don’t like it.”

Can I buy alcohol in grocery stores?

In 2015, the provincial government made changes to liquor laws that included allowing sales in grocery stores, though it had to be done under one of two models: wine on shelves or a store-in-store model, though what type you’ll see will depend on the community.

For wine on shelves, businesses could carry wine as long as it was a 100 per cent B.C.-made product. However, that rule was amended in 2019 to allow licensed businesses to opt in to carry both domestic and imported wine, including cider, mead and sake.

The province’s store-in-store model allows qualifying grocery stores to sell beer, wine and spirits of all kinds, but it’s within a physically separated area with its own cashier.

What BC Liquor stores are closed?

With approximately 77 stores included in the strike, slightly more than 110 stores remain open.

Here is a list of the BC Liquor stores that are currently closed.

Abbotsford: 117-2070 Sumas Way

Abbotsford: 40-32500 South Fraser Way

Agassiz: 7250 Pioneer Ave.

Burnaby: 4429 Kingsway #16

Burnaby: 4455 Skyline Dr.

Burnaby: 7509 Byrne Rd.

Burnaby: Unit 103, 3433 North Rd.

Burnaby: Unit 235 7155 Kingsway

Campbell River: 2116 S Island Hwy.

Campbell River: 270-1400 Dogwood St.

Castlegar: Unit G, 635 Columbia Ave.

Chilliwack: 45585 Luckakuck Way

Chilliwack: 46040 Yale Rd.

Comox: 204 Port Augusta St.

Courtenay: 1095 Cliffe Ave.

Cumberland: 2700 Dunsmuir Ave.

Dawson Creek: 1020 Alaska Ave.

Delta: 1319h, 56th St.

Delta: 5202 48 Ave.

Delta: 7017 120 St.

Kamloops: 600-1210 Summit Dr.

Kelowna: 1835 Dilworth Dr.

Kelowna: 35 3155 Lakeshore Rd.

Langford: 600-2945 Jacklin Rd.

Langley: 26310 Fraser Hwy.

Langley: 6435, 201 St.

Langley: 8840 210 St.

Langley: 9110 Glover Rd.

Mission: 32530 Lougheed Hwy.

New Westminster: 1075 Columbia St.

North Vancouver: 100-132 Esplanade W.

North Vancouver: 147, 1199 Lynn Valley Rd.

North Vancouver: 2601 Westview Dr.

North Vancouver: 411 Dollarton Hwy.

North Vancouver: 935 Marine Dr.

Pemberton: 7445 Frontier St.

Penticton: 405, 1301 Main St.

Pitt Meadows: 810, 19800 Lougheed Highway

Port Coquitlam: 140, 1097 Nicola Ave.

Port Coquitlam: 2748 Lougheed Hwy.

Prince George: 3173, Massey Dr.

Prince Rupert: 100 2nd Ave W

Richmond: 10, 8671 No. 1 Rd.

Richmond: 3170, 11666 Steveston Hwy.

Richmond: 8100 Ackroyd Rd.

Sooke: 9050 6660 Sooke Rd.

Summerland: 13604 Victoria Rd.

Surrey: 101-17780 56 Ave.

Surrey: 116-12080 Nordel Way

Surrey: 12881 16th Ave.

Surrey: 1711 152 St.

Surrey: 280-15355 24th Ave.

Surrey: 7488 King George Blvd.

Vancouver: 2058 41st Ave W

Vancouver: 2120 Lahb Ave.

Vancouver: 2395 Cambie St.

Vancouver: 3150 E 54th Ave.

Vancouver: 3313 Shrum Lane

Vancouver: 3453 Dunbar St.

Vancouver: 370 E Broadway

Vancouver: 4423 Main St.

Vancouver: 5555 Cambie St.

Vancouver: 768 Bute St.

Vernon: 245a 4900 27th St.

Victoria: 1087 McKenzie Ave.

Victoria: 1960 Foul Bay Rd.

Victoria: 2955 Tillicum Rd.

Victoria: 3611 Shelbourne St.

Victoria: 370-777 Royal Oak Dr.

Victoria: 87-1644 Hillside Ave.

West Vancouver: 1434 Marine Dr.

West Vancouver: 195-5335 Headland Dr.

West Vancouver: 785 Park Royal N

Westminster: 800 McBride Blvd.

Whistler: 101-4360 Lorimer Rd.

Whistler: 2071 Lake Placid Rd.

Whistler: 4211 Village Square