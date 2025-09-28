SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ullmark nets shutout as Senators beat Devils 2-0

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2025 7:41 pm
QUÉBEC – Stephen Halliday scored on the power play and Olle Lycksell scored into an empty net as the Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-0 in NHL pre-season action on Sunday at the Videotron Centre.

Linus Ullmark made 14 saves against the Devils’ split squad to register the shutout.

Georgi Romanov stopped 30 of 31 shots for the Devils.

The Senators went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Devils were 0-for-3.

In Sunday’s late game, the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Vancouver Canucks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

