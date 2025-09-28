Ullmark nets shutout as Senators beat Devils 2-0

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

QUÉBEC – Stephen Halliday scored on the power play and Olle Lycksell scored into an empty net as the Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-0 in NHL pre-season action on Sunday at the Videotron Centre.

Linus Ullmark made 14 saves against the Devils’ split squad to register the shutout.

Story continues below advertisement

Georgi Romanov stopped 30 of 31 shots for the Devils.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Senators went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Devils were 0-for-3.

In Sunday’s late game, the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Vancouver Canucks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.