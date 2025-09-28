Erie Otters down London Knights 4-3 in overtime

Send this page to someone via email

The Erie Otters’ Gabe Frasca scored a game-tying goal in the third period to take Saturday’s match against the London Knights to overtime. Then, at the 1;36 in OT, he scored again, denying London their first win of the season.

London owned the bulk of the scoring chances in Saturday’s game at the Erie Insurane Arena and outshot the Otters 31-25 overall.

The scoring began after a close call for the Knights at the Erie end of the ice just before the midway mark of the first period. The Otters zoomed the other way, and Callum Hughes ripped a shot off the post and into the net to give Erie a 1-0 lead.

Knights defenceman Jared Woolley scored his second goal in as many days as he wired a wrist shot past Otters goalie Charlie Burns at 5:53 of the second period. The teams entered the final 20 minutes tied 1-1.

Early in the third period, Linus Funck blasted a shot from the right point that went over the shoulder of Burns and into the Erie net for Funck’s first goal in the OHL.

The goal came at 1:30 of the third period.

McLean Agrette’s first OHL goal for Erie tied the game again at 6:14 of the third as he slammed in a Gabriel Frasca set-up in front.

London jumped back in front on Woolley’s second of the night just 42 seconds later. Fellow L.A. Kings prospect Henry Brzustewicz freed up a puck to Woolley on the right side of the Otters zone and he put a shot under the crossbar to make it 3-2 for the Knights.

Late in the period Frasca grabbed a bobbling puck in the London zone and fired it past Seb Gatto to make it 3-3 with 4:19 to go in regulation time.That score held up into overtime.

Erie got control of the puck in overtime and managed a line change, which brought fresh legs onto the ice against a tired London squad. That led to a cross-ice feed from Lucas Ambrosio to Frasca and the game winner.

The Knights were 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Jaxon Cover fell awkwardly into the boards in the Erie end in the first period. He eventually got up under his own power, but he left the game to be evaluated and did not return.

Sam Dickinson continues at NHL camp with the San Jose Sharks

It was a key question coming into the 2025-26 London Knights season and it remains a key question four games in.

Will Sam Dickinson become a full-time San Jose Shark this year or could he return for one more season in the Ontario Hockey League?

Dickinson has appeared in two pre-season games for San Jose so far. He has played at least 18 minutes in each of them and has two assists overall.

Dickinson can either play for the Sharks this year or he can be reassigned to London. He cannot play in the American Hockey League.

Up next

London will host the Flint Firebirds at Canada Life Place on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.