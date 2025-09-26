SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Last Show with David Cooper
9:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Share

Sports

B.C. Lions to play two 2026 games in Kelowna

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 10:57 pm
1 min read
An overall view of BC Place stadium is seen as the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders play during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An overall view of BC Place stadium is seen as the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders play during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions will play two regular-season home games in Kelowna and hold a pre-season contest in Langford, B.C., next season as the FIFA World Cup takes over the team’s home stadium.

Lions president Duane Vienneau made the announcement on the field during the second quarter of the team’s matchup against the Toronto Argonauts in Vancouver on Friday, saying playing games outside of B.C. “just didn’t feel right.”

Vancouver’s B.C. Place and Toronto’s BMO Field will combine to host 13 matches when soccer’s men’s world championship comes to Canada, the United States and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.

Six games will be held in Toronto and Vancouver will stage seven, including Canada’s group matches on June 18 and 24, plus a round-of-32 game on July 2 and a round-of-16 game on July 7.

FIFA will also take over the venues 30 days before the first match at each stadium.

The CFL announced last month that the Argos will play home games at Hamilton Stadium, Mosaic Stadium in Regina and Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium during the World Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

