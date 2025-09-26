B.C. Lions to play two 2026 games in Kelowna

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions will play two regular-season home games in Kelowna and hold a pre-season contest in Langford, B.C., next season as the FIFA World Cup takes over the team’s home stadium.

Lions president Duane Vienneau made the announcement on the field during the second quarter of the team’s matchup against the Toronto Argonauts in Vancouver on Friday, saying playing games outside of B.C. “just didn’t feel right.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver’s B.C. Place and Toronto’s BMO Field will combine to host 13 matches when soccer’s men’s world championship comes to Canada, the United States and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Six games will be held in Toronto and Vancouver will stage seven, including Canada’s group matches on June 18 and 24, plus a round-of-32 game on July 2 and a round-of-16 game on July 7.

FIFA will also take over the venues 30 days before the first match at each stadium.

The CFL announced last month that the Argos will play home games at Hamilton Stadium, Mosaic Stadium in Regina and Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium during the World Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.