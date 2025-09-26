Menu

Canada

Abbotsford police arrest 5 border jumpers this week

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 9:04 pm
Abbotsford, B.C., police say five people have been arrested after a string of border-running incidents this week.

Over two days, officers responded to three separate calls along 0 Avenue.

In one case, a family of three was taken into custody and two men were caught in a separate incident illegally crossing the border into Abbotsford.

Four of the people have since been turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), while one man remains in Abbotsford police custody on an outstanding warrant.

“Year to date, we’ve responded to about 60 incidents along the border, 0 Avenue, Boundary Road,” Sgt. Paul Walker with the Abbotsford Police Department told Global News

“The last 24 hours, 48 hours is a little bit of an uptick just with the amount of crossings we’ve had in a very short period of time. But we have seen that throughout other years as well. Often our crossings are determined about what is going on in other countries, policies, immigration related issues, we see upticks like that.”

Border enforcement is led by the RCMP and the CBSA but Abbotsford police officers do step in when calls come into their jurisdiction.

