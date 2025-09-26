Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘It broke me’: Calgary victims of fiery crash share harrowing recovery

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 7:14 pm
2 min read
Calgary first responders that rescued Jon Ramoutar and Taylor Boswell from a fiery crash in Temple visit the couple in rehab August 18, 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary first responders that rescued Jon Ramoutar and Taylor Boswell from a fiery crash in Temple visit the couple in rehab August 18, 2025. Supplied to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s a shared moment in a far from ideal setting, but for Taylor Boswell and Jonathan Ramoutar, the chance to recover side by side is a milestone they don’t take for granted.

The Calgary couple was seriously injured in July when their vehicle was hit by a truck that police said was speeding the wrong way down 52 Street NE.

A pedestrian was killed and Ramoutar and Boswell narrowly escaped with their lives.

Ramoutar recalls being conscious as fire crews worked for nearly an hour to free them from the wreckage. Their Jeep was totalled and both Ramoutar and Boswell were in critical condition.

“Next thing you know you’re upside-down in a vehicle,” recalled Ramoutar, who initially suspected he just had a few broken bones.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I remember talking with fire crews and trying to tell them, ‘Make sure that you get Taylor out first.'”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I remember talking with fire crews and trying to tell them, 'Make sure that you get Taylor out first.'"
Story continues below advertisement

Boswell, meanwhile, has no memory of that morning.

She was unconscious for more than a week before waking up, immobile in a hospital bed, where she learned what had happened.

“I had no idea where I was,” Boswell said. “It broke me really bad. And then finding out Jon was also in the accident … I just wanted to know he was okay.”

Doctors warned Ramoutar’s family that his survival was uncertain while he remained in intensive care. He remembers waking up to see his father’s relief.

Trending Now

“I’ll always remember the look on my dad’s face,” he said. “I think that was when I realized it was more than I thought it was.”

Between them, the couple suffered head injuries and dozens of broken bones, have undergone multiple surgeries — with more still ahead.

Despite the long road, moments of progress and support from friends and family keep them going.

In August, Ramoutar took his first steps. This past week, Taylor followed.

“To be able to walk in that journey together — we still have all our family and friends behind us,” Ramoutar said.

“It’s good that the story has an eventual happy ending.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's good that the story has an eventual happy ending."
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices