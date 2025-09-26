‘It broke me’: Calgary victims of fiery crash share harrowing recovery

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a shared moment in a far from ideal setting, but for Taylor Boswell and Jonathan Ramoutar, the chance to recover side by side is a milestone they don’t take for granted.

The Calgary couple was seriously injured in July when their vehicle was hit by a truck that police said was speeding the wrong way down 52 Street NE.

A pedestrian was killed and Ramoutar and Boswell narrowly escaped with their lives.

Ramoutar recalls being conscious as fire crews worked for nearly an hour to free them from the wreckage. Their Jeep was totalled and both Ramoutar and Boswell were in critical condition.

“Next thing you know you’re upside-down in a vehicle,” recalled Ramoutar, who initially suspected he just had a few broken bones.

“I remember talking with fire crews and trying to tell them, ‘Make sure that you get Taylor out first.'” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I remember talking with fire crews and trying to tell them, 'Make sure that you get Taylor out first.'"

Boswell, meanwhile, has no memory of that morning.

She was unconscious for more than a week before waking up, immobile in a hospital bed, where she learned what had happened.

“I had no idea where I was,” Boswell said. “It broke me really bad. And then finding out Jon was also in the accident … I just wanted to know he was okay.”

Doctors warned Ramoutar’s family that his survival was uncertain while he remained in intensive care. He remembers waking up to see his father’s relief.

“I’ll always remember the look on my dad’s face,” he said. “I think that was when I realized it was more than I thought it was.”

Between them, the couple suffered head injuries and dozens of broken bones, have undergone multiple surgeries — with more still ahead.

Despite the long road, moments of progress and support from friends and family keep them going.

In August, Ramoutar took his first steps. This past week, Taylor followed.

“To be able to walk in that journey together — we still have all our family and friends behind us,” Ramoutar said.

“It’s good that the story has an eventual happy ending.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's good that the story has an eventual happy ending."