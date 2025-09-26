Webster preaches patience ahead of Raptors season

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Like most Toronto Raptors fans, Bobby Webster is waiting to see how the 2025-26 season unfolds.

Webster spoke with media on Friday for the first time since replacing former president Masai Ujiri as the Raptors’ head of basketball operations in June. Although head coach Darko Rajakovic is returning for a third year and most of last year’s roster is still in place, Webster wouldn’t put any expectations on the upcoming season.

“I think the talent level is high but we still have to see the fit and I think that’s what everybody is probably waiting to see and has been waiting for a while,” said Webster during a 20-minute news conference at OVO Athletic Centre.

“We’re waiting right there with you.”

Toronto rested starters on alternating nights down the stretch last season, ultimately finishing third in the Atlantic Division and 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.

The lottery balls did not fall in the Raptors favour, however, as they dropped down to ninth in the draft order despite having the seventh-worst record in the NBA.

Toronto selected South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles with that pick in the draft on June 25. Two days later, the Raptors announced that they had parted company with Ujiri, ending his 12-year tenure with the club.

After a short search for his replacement, it was announced on Aug. 18 that Webster would retain his general manager title but take on added responsibilities as the head of all basketball operations.

Aside from Ujiri’s departure, Toronto didn’t make any significant changes in the off-season. Webster said that all of the Raptors players are healthy heading into the pre-season, which will start on Oct. 6 when they host the Denver Nuggets in Vancouver.

“We won 30 games last year, so I don’t think there’s any sort of illusions of expectations of this number of wins or this playoff seed,” said Webster. “We’ll see. You’ll see in training camp. You’ll see as the pre-season unfolds.”

One of the reasons Webster was cagey about commenting on the upcoming season is that Toronto’s starting five have never played in an NBA game together.

Although Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., have been on the Raptors together for more than a season, Brandon Ingram is now in the mix too.

The 28-year-old Ingram, a small forward who has averaged 19.5 points per game over nine NBA seasons, was acquired by Toronto from the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 6 ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline. He didn’t suit up for the Raptors as he recovered from an ankle sprain.

“I think we have a lot of things in our favour, a lot of things that suggest we’ll be competitive, but we haven’t put that full season together yet,” said Webster. “I think that’s the challenge for this group from the first game at Atlanta: can they be competitive? Can they turn back? Can they fly back around? Can they play Friday night, can they play Saturday night? Can you do that on a consistent basis?

“Then we can have the conversation of where do we think this team will be, or where we think this team can be at the end of the season.”

Poeltl signed a four-year, US$104 million contract extension through the 2029—30 season. Backup forward Ochai Agbaji is in the final year of his contract and Barrett has two more left, but Webster declined to get into how those negotiations are going.

“I think with the Jak one, we were able to keep this year and next year flat and when we’ll have more flexibility in the future increase it there,” said Webster. “Then with the other two guys, obviously, we’ll let it play out but we’re not going to discuss any of that.”

The Raptors will have their media day on Monday with Rajakovic and their starting rotation speaking to reporters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.