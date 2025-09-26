SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Reimer signs professional tryout with Maple Leafs

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 2:27 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Goaltender James Reimer is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs after signing with the NHL club on a professional tryout.

Reimer’s tryout comes after Joseph Woll took an indefinite leave of absence from the Leafs earlier this week for personal reasons.

The 37-year-old Reimer, from Morweena, Man., is entering his 16th NHL season after posting a 10-10-2 record over 22 games with Buffalo and Anaheim last season.

Reimer broke into the league with the Maple Leafs in 2010-11, when he was promoted from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies to address injuries and inconsistent play from the tandem of Jean-Sébastien Giguère and Jonas Gustavsson.

He went on to take the starting job and posted a 20-10-5 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and .921 save percentage over 37 appearances.

Reimer appeared in at least 32 games a season over six campaigns with the Leafs and posted an 85-76-23 record with a 2.83 GAA and .914 save percentage over 207 appearances (188 starts).

He was traded to the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline of the 2015-16 season.

Reimer has a career record of 225-187-65 with a 2.89 GAA and .910 save percentage over 525 games (479 starts) with Toronto, San Jose, Florida, Carolina, Detroit, Anaheim and Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

