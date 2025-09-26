Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video captures shootings at Vaughan, Ont., homes, targeted twice in a month

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 10:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vaughan home shot at twice this month, 5th shooting in same neighbourhood '
Vaughan home shot at twice this month, 5th shooting in same neighbourhood 
WATCH: Vaughan home shot at twice this month, 5th shooting in same neighbourhood
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

York Regional Police have released video footage capturing targeted shootings at two homes in Vaughan, Ont., earlier this week.

At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at a home on Farrell Road, near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV in the area at the time of the shooting; it fled northbound, in the direction of Allison Ann Way, after the incident.

A second shooting occurred minutes later, at a residence on Allison Ann Way, involving the same suspect vehicle. Both home were occupied at the time, but no one was hurt, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“These same homes were previously targeted earlier this month and are believed to be connected to shootings at two other homes in Vaughan, located on Pottery Place and Lady Angela Way,” police said in a news release Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Police released video of the shootings, and are looking for possibly a silver Honda CRV and suspect identified only as a thin-build man standing 5’10”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices