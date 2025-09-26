Video captures shootings at Vaughan, Ont., homes, targeted twice in a month

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have released video footage capturing targeted shootings at two homes in Vaughan, Ont., earlier this week.

At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at a home on Farrell Road, near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV in the area at the time of the shooting; it fled northbound, in the direction of Allison Ann Way, after the incident.

A second shooting occurred minutes later, at a residence on Allison Ann Way, involving the same suspect vehicle. Both home were occupied at the time, but no one was hurt, police said.

“These same homes were previously targeted earlier this month and are believed to be connected to shootings at two other homes in Vaughan, located on Pottery Place and Lady Angela Way,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police released video of the shootings, and are looking for possibly a silver Honda CRV and suspect identified only as a thin-build man standing 5’10”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.