Vaughan, Ont., house shot at 2nd time in a month, police say

York Regional Police and several neighbours tell Global News a Vaughan, Ont., home that was the target of a shooting early Wednesday was also shot at earlier this month.

At around 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at a residence near Farrell Road and Via Romano Boulevard, in the area of Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Police said there were no injuries reported but that officers in the area are collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

Police and neighbours said the house was also targeted in a shooting on Sept. 6, when the house was shot at multiple times at around 6:35 a.m. There were no injuries reported at that time either.

More to come.