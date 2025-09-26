Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Port of Vancouver moves record amount of cargo first 6 months of this year

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
Cargo containers are seen stacked on the Hapag-Lloyd container ship Frankfurt Express while docked at the DP World Centerm container terminal, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Cargo containers are seen stacked on the Hapag-Lloyd container ship Frankfurt Express while docked at the DP World Centerm container terminal, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says 13 per cent more cargo moved through Canada’s biggest port during the first six months of the year than during the same period of 2024.

That amounted to a record 85 million metric tonnes being handled at the Port of Vancouver.

The biggest increase could be seen in crude oil exports, which were almost five times higher than the first half of last year thanks to the startup of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in May 2024.

About 60 per cent of the crude export volumes during the first half of 2025 went to China.

Canola oil exports moving through the port were up 72 per cent to 700,000 metric tonnes as cargoes were able to move to markets other than China and the United States.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Container traffic at a standstill at B.C. port facilities as talks set to resume'
Container traffic at a standstill at B.C. port facilities as talks set to resume
Trending Now

The port’s four container terminals saw a six per cent increase in volumes year-over-year, while cruise ship passenger visits decreased nine per cent after a record 2024.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The latest cargo numbers come amid a push for Canada to diversify its trading relationships beyond the United States, which has made tariffs a centrepiece of its economic policy under President Donald Trump.

“The Port of Vancouver has a critical role to play in meeting the moment as Canadian businesses seek to sell more of their products to more customers outside of the U.S.,” said Peter Xotta, the port authority’s president and CEO.

Vancouver has the fourth-largest port in North America by tonnage, and handles almost as much cargo as Canada’s next five largest ports combined. It enables trade with 170 countries and more than 80 per cent of the products that move through Vancouver go to markets other than the United States.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices