Sports

Varsho’s grand slam helps Blue Jays to key win

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 9:58 pm
2 min read
Share

TORONTO – Daulton Varsho’s grand slam in the sixth inning lifted the Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Thursday night as Toronto moved one step closer to winning the American League East Division title.

George Springer had a two-run homer in the same inning as Toronto (91-68) reduced its magic number to clinch the division crown to three.

Any combination of Toronto wins and New York Yankees losses adding up to three will give the Blue Jays the East title. The Yankees were home to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Louis Varland, normally a reliever, started the game and pitched two scoreless innings. He was followed to the mound by Eric Lauer, Yariel Rodriguez, Braydon Fisher, Seranthony Dominguez, Brendon Little and Jeff Hoffman.

Trevor Story had an RBI single in the seventh as Boston (87-72) still holds the AL’s second wild-card berth.

Brayan Bello (11-9) gave up three runs — two earned — on three hits and three walks, striking out three over five-plus innings. Relievers Justin Wilson, Zack Kelly and Chris Murphy allowed three more runs.

Takeaways

Red Sox: Bello was cruising through the first five innings, allowing only two hits and two walks and limiting the damage when Toronto did reach base. But it all fell apart for him in the sixth inning, a situation made worse by the fact his teammates couldn’t get anything going on offence. Boston will finish out the regular season at Fenway Park against the Detroit Tigers as the two clubs jockey for the best seeding in the wild-card race.

Blue Jays: Varland, Lauer and Rodriguez stepped up when Toronto needed them most, combining for six perfect innings on a designated bullpen day. The three relievers’ impressive performance came hours after right-hander Jose Berrios, a starter who was recently moved to the bullpen, was put on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Trending Now

Key moment

Varsho came to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base on a throwing error by Story at shortstop, Addison Barger was walked, and Anthony Santander was hit by a pitch. Varsho connected on the third pitch he saw from Wilson, launching a 93.8-m.p.h. four-seam fastball 371 feet to centre field.

Key stat

Toronto scored more runs in the sixth inning than it had in its six previous losses combined.

Up next

Shane Bieber (3-2) takes the mound for Toronto on Friday as the Blue Jays open their final three-game series of the regular season.

Adrian Houser (8-4) gets the start for Tampa Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

